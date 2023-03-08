Plan commission approves TID proposal for old GM plant site in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A development company and city staff hope to bring industrial companies back to the old General Motors plant site in Janesville.

A tax incremental district (TID) proposal for the old General Motors plant site in Janesville, was greenlit by the plan commission and will move on to common council.

A TID would put a tax freeze on the area to make it more appealing for new manufacturing businesses to come and take over the lot.

After 15 years of sitting untouched, the property’s current owner, Commercial Development Company, is working with Janesville Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn to turn its borders into a TID and incentivize logistics, warehouse and manufacturing companies to bring their businesses to town.

“It has the potential to be a big economic driver again. It was such a large economic driver for the community before. After GM closed we lost about a million square feet of space,” Kuborn said.

Pam Illbeck has lived on W Delavan Dr next to the empty space for 20 years.

She enjoyed living next to the GM plant and would be fine with other industrial facilities moving in.

“I would like to see anything except for what it looks like now,” Illbeck said. “Just to see something that’s not crumbled up stones, parking lot growing over with weeds, garbage and everything that’s going into it. It’s everyday getting up and going, ‘Oh yay we get to go outside and look at that.’’'

Kuborn said industrial companies will be interested in the space because it contains direct access to a railroad for loading and unloading cargo.

