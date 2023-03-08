Plan commission approves TID proposal for old GM plant site in Janesville

A development company and city staff hope to bring industrial companies back to the old General Motors plant site in Janesville.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A development company and city staff hope to bring industrial companies back to the old General Motors plant site in Janesville.

A tax incremental district (TID) proposal for the old General Motors plant site in Janesville, was greenlit by the plan commission and will move on to common council.

A TID would put a tax freeze on the area to make it more appealing for new manufacturing businesses to come and take over the lot.

After 15 years of sitting untouched, the property’s current owner, Commercial Development Company, is working with Janesville Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn to turn its borders into a TID and incentivize logistics, warehouse and manufacturing companies to bring their businesses to town.

“It has the potential to be a big economic driver again. It was such a large economic driver for the community before. After GM closed we lost about a million square feet of space,” Kuborn said.

Pam Illbeck has lived on W Delavan Dr next to the empty space for 20 years.

She enjoyed living next to the GM plant and would be fine with other industrial facilities moving in.

“I would like to see anything except for what it looks like now,” Illbeck said. “Just to see something that’s not crumbled up stones, parking lot growing over with weeds, garbage and everything that’s going into it. It’s everyday getting up and going, ‘Oh yay we get to go outside and look at that.’’'

Kuborn said industrial companies will be interested in the space because it contains direct access to a railroad for loading and unloading cargo.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Big Kahuna Tropical Fish stocks thousands of tropical fish at its store in Madison, Wisconsin.
Massive tropical fish operation splashes into new Madison retail space

Latest News

A development company and city staff hope to bring industrial companies back to the old General...
Plan commission approves TID proposal for old GM plant site in Janesville
“This is beginning to really feel like a statewide movement,” Rev. Dr. Alex Gee says, as he...
‘Momentum’ builds as future Black cultural center in Madison gains statewide support
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain acknowledges the crowd's applause as he comes up to bat during...
Lorenzo Cain, former Milwaukee Brewer, to retire a Royal
Although the Center of Black Excellence and Culture has attracted major players around the...
‘Momentum’ builds as future Black cultural center in Madison gains statewide support