Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home on Monday.(claudio.arnese via Canva)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an area home.

According to the Nitro Police Department, a family member called officers regarding a loved one who they haven’t heard from in weeks.

Police said they went to the man’s home to perform a welfare check and that’s when they found his body.

Officers said during their search of the property, they also found more than 60 cats inside the home.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming said 60 to 70 cats were found with several of the animals dead.

The team said they do not suspect any foul play when it comes to the man’s death, but they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm how he died.

The police department did not immediately identify the man or release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Big Kahuna Tropical Fish stocks thousands of tropical fish at its store in Madison, Wisconsin.
Massive tropical fish operation splashes into new Madison retail space

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
Plan commission approves TID proposal for old GM plant site in Janesville
Plan commission approves TID proposal for old GM plant site in Janesville
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video
A development company and city staff hope to bring industrial companies back to the old General...
Plan commission approves TID proposal for old GM plant site in Janesville
“This is beginning to really feel like a statewide movement,” Rev. Dr. Alex Gee says, as he...
‘Momentum’ builds as future Black cultural center in Madison gains statewide support