Snow on track for Thursday night

Mainly cloudy but mild today

Snow begins Thursday evening

Heavy snow Thursday night - Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few peeks of sunshine will be seen early today but clouds are expected to quickly fill in. Low pressure developing to the south will then make its way toward us, but will take some time to get here as it will have to overcome a stagnant, but weak ridge of high pressure to the north and east.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service. It begins at 3:00 pm on Thursday and continues through 9:00 am Friday. Snow is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and continue overnight and into Friday. This snow accumulation will likely impact your Thursday afternoon/evening commute. Overnight, the snow could be heavy at times. We have posted a First Alert Weather Day for Friday as this storm will likely have a significant impact on the morning commute.

By the weekend, cooler air will fill back in. Highs are expected in the middle 30s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 43. Wind: E 5-15.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 32. Wind: E 5-10.

Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with snow developing. High: 37.

Friday: Snow likely. High: 34.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.