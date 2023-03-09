Boys and Girls Clubs Youth of the Year award brings top youth to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fourteen state finalists will compete for the Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year award on Capitol Square Monday.

The winners will be vying for $20,000 in scholarships, to be awarded by Bally Sports along with the Packers, Brewers and Bucks organizations, the Wisconsin Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs explained in a statement. Additionally, the University of Wisconsin­-Madison promised to pay the state winner’s full tuition, on the condition of admission to the university.

The award recognizes the clubs’ outstanding members out of the organization’s 100,700 youths across 199 sites in 74 Wisconsin cities, the Boys & Girls Club continued. The winners of the award will represent Wisconsin in Midwest and National competitions.

When the finalists meet at Capitol Square Monday, six judges will score them on speeches and interviews. The top five finalists will be honored that evening with an awards presentation at the Premier Park Hotel. One of the hosts of the Award Dinner is 2020 Youth of the Year award winner FeAnna Vang, who now attends UW-Madison with a full scholarship from the award program.

2023 Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year finalists (Wisconsin Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs)

The finalists will also have the opportunity to meet Gov. Tony Evers, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Rep. Mark Pocan. On Tuesday, the finalists will meet with their state senators and home district assembly members to discuss issues important to them, before speaking to the State Senate in the Senate Chambers at 9 a.m.

For more information on the award and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wisconsin, visit https://www.bgcwisconsin.org/youth-of-the-year-award.

