Dane Co. community COVID-19 testing clinic closing next month

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. will soon lose its community COVID-19 testing clinic. On Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. revealed the clinic would shut down on April 14.

Health officials noted the closure comes in line with the conclusion of the federal COVID-19 emergency declaration, which comes on May 11, and the end of the state Dept. of Health Services’ Community Testing Support Program.

PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said the clinic will close after nearly three years of operation, during which more than a half-million tests were performed.

“This tremendous effort was made possible thanks to the unwavering dedication of our staff and partners including Dane County Human Services, Wisconsin National Guard, Alliant Energy Center, Dane County and Madison Public Libraries, and many more,” she added.

Dane Co. residents who need tests will still be able to obtain free at-home ones through the end of May. The Say Yes COVID Tests program provides families with ten tests per month. The health agency also pointed out tests can be bought in stores, pharmacies, and online – and that insurance companies, BadgerCare, and Medicare are required to reimburse for up to eight tests per month.

PHMDC COVID testing supervisor Colton Ritchie reminded people that testing remains important for tracking the virus and protecting the community. He went on to direct residents to the agency’s website for testing options.

When announcing the clinic’s impending closure, PHMDC indicated more COVID-19 winddown efforts would happen in the coming weeks, saying the end of the federal emergency will also affect its vaccination and contact tracing initiatives.

