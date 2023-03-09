Dane Co. Humane Society continues to help shelters nationwide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pet adoption rates are slowing nationwide and the Dane County Humane Society is helping states across the country by taking in multiple animal transports a week.

“So far this year we’ve already helped animals from 7 different states. Of course we help Wisconsin first but we’re seeing a lot of animals coming from the south especially. Really looking at Texas and Oklahoma and Alabama is our biggest transfer areas right now,” Amy Good, Director of Development and Marketing at DCHS, said.

Good said what is usually one transport a week has turned into three to four transports a week. Two of those were on Wednesday, one of 27 dogs from Oklahoma and Texas. The other transport of cats coming from a local shelter in Wisconsin. This is to help relieve pressure on shelters across the U.S., especially in the south.

“The south tends to have a higher pet overpopulation problem. A lot of it is access to spay/neuter. Just anytime you have a state that has higher poverty, there’s also less spay/neuter happening. There’s also a veterinarian shortage in those areas so there’s a lot more animals being born in those communities right now,” Good said.

DCHS is giving animals another chance at finding a home.

“We’re saving lives, absolutely. Some of these animals did not have a future where they were coming from and so the fact that they can be placed in new families within a day or two sometimes of getting here is just really impactful for us,” Good said.

Good said animals are getting adopted fairly quickly once they arrive at the shelter.

“We have a long history of helping other Wisconsin shelters but thankfully as our community go really wonderful about spaying and neutering, we don’t see as many animals coming in locally as we used to. And that meant that we could open up the doors and really help out more shelters and rescues, Good said. “So we really are a destination shelter for so many shelters every year. There’s years that we transfer in 2,000 animals from other communities so it’s really powerful that we can help so many other communities in need. I’d say our transfer program as it exists now really kicked off in about 2012 but we’ve really been ramping it up now after COVID and getting back into the routine of things. But just we know that transports and adoptions have really slowed nationwide, so we’re really trying to just help as many as we possibly can right now.”

Animals that are available for adoption can be found here. DCHS said if you are not ready to adopt but want to help, you can consider fostering as there are animals that need foster homes right now.

