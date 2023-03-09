Epic Systems to bring 1,700 more jobs to Verona campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Epic Systems is going to bring 1,700 more jobs to its five facilities in Verona, continuing to expand both the company and the city of Verona.

Construction is currently underway on Epic’s campus with two new buildings slated to open up later this year. In 2024, the company will bring a restaurant, a bakery and more than 1,000 new office spaces to two of the five campuses. Epic leaders said this is to keep up with the ongoing growth of the medical software company.

“We started out here in 2003 with a campus for what we thought would be 1,200 people. We’re about 12,000 people right now and so that growth has been continuing over 20 years and we expect the healthy company to continue to grow,” Jim Schumacher. who works with the facilities group at Epic Systems, said.

Nicole Hilsenhoff, a Recruiter with HR at Epic Systems, said the company recruits nationwide and internationally, and this growth of the unique buildings in Verona is to inspire Epic employees to continue to do great work.

“I think it’s just a continuation of some of the existing philosophies obviously with more staff means that we can do more work for our customers and their patients and that’s really what it’s all about,” Hilsenhoff said. “It really comes back to wanting to inspire creativity. We’re tackling really important work, really tough challenges and we want to make sure that folks have a good environment to tackle those challenges.”

Mayor of Verona Luke Diaz said the city continues to grow too and with more employees coming to Epic, there is a greater need for housing in Verona.

“We want to be open to a lot of different kinds of people and have a wide variety of housing to support no matter where people are in their life,” Mayor Diaz said.

These 1,700 jobs will range from software development to administration to culinary jobs, plus the work being done on the campus is bringing construction jobs to the area too.

