FIRST ALERT DAYS: TODAY AND FRIDAY

Winter Weather Advisory This Afternoon Through Friday Morning

Rapid Accumulation at Times This Evening

Snow Ending Early Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds have built in across the region as low pressure continues to develop to the south. Snow will be developing and intensifying through the afternoon and night. A Winter weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 pm today until 6:00 am Friday. The snow will be heavy at times tonight with accumulation in excess of an inch per hour at times.

Heavy, wet snow will have a high impact on travel tonight and early Friday. (wmtv)

Snow will taper off, and come to an end tomorrow morning. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected after daybreak Friday. Hazardous travel conditions are expected later today through early tomorrow. NBC15 meteorologist have issued First Alert Weather Days for both today and Friday.

Today and Friday are First Alert Days. Heavy, wet snow will lead to hazardous travel conditions. (wmtv)

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warning are in effect for this after through Friday morning. (wmtv)

Quieter weather is anticipated for the weekend, though there is still at least some snow in the forecast. A few flurries will be possible Saturday and snow showers with minor accumulation will be possible Sunday.

Also, during the weekend, cooler air will fill back in. Highs are expected in the middle 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 43. Wind: E 5-15.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 32. Wind: E 5-10.

Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with snow developing. High: 37.

Friday: Snow likely. High: 34.

