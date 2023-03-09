FIRST ALERT DAYS: TODAY AND FRIDAY
Wet, Heavy Snow Will Begin This Afternoon
- Winter Weather Advisory This Afternoon Through Friday Morning
- Rapid Accumulation at Times This Evening
- Snow Ending Early Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds have built in across the region as low pressure continues to develop to the south. Snow will be developing and intensifying through the afternoon and night. A Winter weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 pm today until 6:00 am Friday. The snow will be heavy at times tonight with accumulation in excess of an inch per hour at times.
Snow will taper off, and come to an end tomorrow morning. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected after daybreak Friday. Hazardous travel conditions are expected later today through early tomorrow. NBC15 meteorologist have issued First Alert Weather Days for both today and Friday.
Quieter weather is anticipated for the weekend, though there is still at least some snow in the forecast. A few flurries will be possible Saturday and snow showers with minor accumulation will be possible Sunday.
Also, during the weekend, cooler air will fill back in. Highs are expected in the middle 30s both Saturday and Sunday.
Download the First Alert Weather App
Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 43. Wind: E 5-15.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 32. Wind: E 5-10.
Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with snow developing. High: 37.
Friday: Snow likely. High: 34.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.