First Look at the Fest kicks off 25th Wisconsin Film Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Film enthusiasts across the state got a sneak peak of some of the movies that will be shown in this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival.

The First Look at the Fest event kicks off the 25th year of the festival. Held in the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company at Hilldale, attendees got to pick up the festival’s film guide before it’s public release Thursday in the Isthmus.

Organizers say this eight-day festival will showcase around 160 films that would otherwise not be shown in movie theaters in Madison.

“It’s a chance to see movies before anybody else will be able to on streaming platforms or things like that. And it’s a chance to experience movies the way we think they’re meant to be seen like in a crowded theater, with your friends and neighbors and strangers all experiencing a movie for the first time together,” Wisconsin Film Festival Director of Operations Ben Reiser said.

The 25th Wisconsin Film Festival will be April 13-20. Tickets go on sale to the public at noon on Saturday, March 11. General admission tickets are $12 each. All-festival passes are $325. You can go to wifilmfest.eventive.org/welcome to purchase tickets.

