Former Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office employee questions termination

A fired Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office employee is questioning why she lost her job.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lisa Wallenkamp worked at the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office as a medical legal investigations manager for eight years before she was fired on February 24, 2023.

“It shouldn’t have gotten to this point,” Wallenkamp said “I’ve not had a bad mark. I cared too much.”

The job included office work, responding to death scenes, investigating cause of death and notifying the decedent’s family members. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is contracted to oversee the Rock County facility.

Wallenkamp would not elaborate too much due to legal reasons, but said she’s noticed a disconnect between the two agencies over the past four years.

“We can’t have a county managing our stuff that’s not paying attention,” she said. “It would be like handing your checkbook over to your neighbor to help take care of your home and you’re not evaluating what they’re doing”

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office Director of Operations declined speak on-camera or over the phone, but sent the following email to NBC15 News’ Reporter Marcus Aarsvold:

“Thank you for your inquiry. Please refer to formal Rock County notices for any updates and meeting.”

Wallenkamp now wants answers for her dismissal after she says she spent her life volunteering and working in emergency medical services. She hopes to return to her career in the future.

Rock Co. Death Investigator questions termination
Rock Co. Death Investigator questions termination(Marcus Aarsvold)

