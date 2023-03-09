GOP leader McConnell hospitalized after fall, spokesman says

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell Wednesday at a hotel and was hospitalized, a spokesman for the senator said.

McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner at a local hotel when he tripped. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said.

In 2019, the GOP leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture. At the time, he underwent surgery to repair the fracture in his shoulder. The Senate had just started a summer recess and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

The taciturn McConnell is often reluctant to discuss his private life. But at the start of the COVID-19 crisis he opened up about his early childhood experience fighting polio. He described how his mother insisted that he stay off his feet as a toddler and worked with him through a determined physical therapy regime. He has acknowledged some difficulty in adulthood climbing stairs.

First elected in 1984, McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

The Senate, where the average age is 65, has been without several members recently due to illness.

The office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 90, said she was hospitalized last week to be treated for shingles.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs

Latest News

Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Wisconsin Republican says Brewers stadium funding plan dead
Albany Comets girls basketball.
Albany to compete in the State Girls Basketball Tournament for first time in team’s 51-year history
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say
The Madison Common Council is moving forward with a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai, deciding...
Madison moving forward with Kia and Hyundai lawsuit