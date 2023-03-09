International Women’s Day celebrated at State Capitol

The Wisconsin Coalition for Dignity for Incarcerated Women and Girls gathered at the state capitol Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Coalition for Dignity for Incarcerated Women and Girls gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day.

The group met with legislators to address issues that affect incarcerated women and girls, and to push for a package of legislation that includes better visitation policies for parents, drug counseling programming, parenting education for pregnant women and mothers. The group also pushed for better access to feminine hygiene products provided to inmates free of charge.

“I didn’t think that the most shameful part of my experience would be the one thing that my body was supposed to do,” one previously incarcerated woman said. “I believe that the system was to treat people with dignity, to care for them. I didn’t think that the dollar pads we’re going to be the worst thing that I feared in my life, but they were.”

FREE - Reclaiming Women’s Freedom, a campaign focused on the unique issues of women who have experienced incarceration, was also there pushing to make history and end the shackling of pregnant women and girls in Wisconsin correctional systems.

