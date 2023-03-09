Local woman shares healthy recipes in new cookbook

No sugar, no flour, no gluten... no problem.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No sugar, no flour, no gluten... no problem. That’s the attitude of Laurie Lundgren.

Laurie cut those ingredients out of her diet and compiled a cookbook to share all her recipes.

In nine months, Laurie lost 63 pounds. Some of her recipes include ‘berry yummy breakfast muffins,’ ‘lasagna casserole’ and ‘crunchy Asian salad.”

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Laurie to talk about her cookbook and weight loss journey. You can hear Laurie’s full story by watching the full interview attached to this story.

To learn more, check out mygfsfkitchen.com.

