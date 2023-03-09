Madison moving forward with Kia and Hyundai lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council is moving forward with a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai, deciding Tuesday to join the city of Seattle’s lawsuit against the two automobile companies.

“We are pursuing the vehicle manufacturers, not only for those costs the city taxpayers are bearing but to try to have them actually fix the problem,” said city attorney Michael Haas. “It’s definitely a public safety hazard, and we’re seeking to have the manufacturers take responsibility and fix the issue.”

Haas says an outside firm is handling the suit for the cities, and his office will gather data from Madison departments on thefts in the area of both brands, sending in the information in the coming weeks.

According to the city council, the issue stems from models of both cars not having engine immobilizer tech, making Kia models from 2011-2021 and Hyundai models from 2015-2021 easier to steal. Haas says now, the city wants to hold the companies responsible for the time of first responders and the cost to taxpayers. Numbers, he says, are exacerbated by the stolen cars turned around and used in other crimes.

“We had a 270% increase over the summer months in Kia and Hyundai’s stolen just in the months of July and August 45% of all cars stolen in July and August of last year or of Kia and Hyundai Brands,” said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

Barnes says the engine immobilizer tech is required in some countries, like Canada, and it could have made a big difference if implemented in U.S. Kias and Hyundais. He says he has seen the problem firsthand in Madison, and the crime snowballs, the stolen cars often used in other thefts, street racing, and even in some cases, shootings.

“There is a responsibility of the manufacturer of any product, be it aspirin or a Ford Pinto or Kia or Hyundai, to ensure that their product does not cause damage to anyone else, and I think it’s time that we put safety over money,” said Barnes.

Kia and Hyundai both issued statements, citing the work the companies have done to combat car theft, first spurred by a TikTok video revealing the weakness. The companies point to notices, a rollout of software upgrades, and thousands of free steering wheel locks distributed to police stations nationwide. Kia says legal action from cities are “without merit.”

