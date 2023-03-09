Madison prepares for another Thursday snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison has thirty-two plows ready to deploy Thursday afternoon as another round of heavy snow is expected to blanket the area. As the winter weather system moves into and through the Wisconsin Capital, the plows will focus on keeping the city’s salt routes clear, the Streets Division explained in its initial plowing update.

As crews concentrate on salting and plowing the city’s main roads, drivers should expect to encounter slippery and slushy roads, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned. He added a decision regarding whether the plows will end up reaching all Madison roads will be determined later and the Streets Division will likely make an announcement on that, as well as for trash collection, by 6:30 a.m.

Romines’ statement began by noting how so many winter storms this year have fallen on a Thursday and went on to point out that drivers can expect other similarities this time around, as well. The snow will likely be very wet and dense as it starts falling, the powder will land on warmer pavement. Even as the snow itself dries out, Romines continued, “the combination of wet falling snow plus warm pavement creates slushy and greasy roadways that can be very slippery.”

The Streets Division concluded by urging anyone hitting the roads Thursday night and Friday morning to drive slowly and to be patient.

