MPD, Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to crack down on alcohol and seatbelt violations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on alcohol and seatbelt violations.

The Madison Police Department (MPD) is partnering with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols this month focusing on enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws.

Officials believe that the added patrols will enhance public safety while preventing tragedies. According to MPD, someone is injured or killed in a crash involving an impaired driver every two hours in Wisconsin, and thousands of people who aren’t buckled up are killed annually in crashes.

MPD officials are encouraging drivers to wear their seatbelts, avoid using their phones while driving and drive sober. Drivers who have been drinking are encouraged to call a sober friend, a cab or a rideshare service.

