Peregrine falcons return to Madison Gas & Electric station

MGE's peregrine falcons appear to be settling back into MGE's nesting box on top of the Blount Generating Station in downtown Madison.(Madison Gas & Electric)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Peregrine falcons are once again making a home at Madison Gas & Electric’s downtown nesting box.

MGE posted on Monday that the falcons were settling in at its Blount Generating Station. Trudy and Melvin, who have been paired for several years, were spotted together on MGE’s falcon camera.

Trudy is unbanded and MGE said she has returned for her twelfth year in a row to the location. MGE identified Melvin by his ID band. Melvin hatched in 2013 at a nesting site in Oak Creek and came in Madison in 2015.

MGE noted that a third bird, female Carson, was also spotted in the box in early February. She has since been ousted by Trudy, according to the company.

Trudy laid four eggs last year and the chicks were named in inspiration of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square. The three girls and one boy were named Harmony, Maestro, Sonata and Presto.

You can check out the peregrine falcon nest on MG&E’s livestream.

