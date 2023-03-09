UW System students present research to state leaders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students from around the Wisconsin gathered Wednesday at the State Capitol to show off their work during the UW System’s 19th annual Research in the Rotunda event.

More than 100 undergraduate student researchers shared their findings with state legislators and leaders. UW-Whitewater senior Colin Topol has been researching invasive knotweed, and he says a class sparked an interest in learning more about genetics.

“If students are looking to get into research, I’d suggest doing it, especially starting pretty early on in their college path,” Topol said. “It’s a great way to benefit yourself but also benefits society.”

Some of the research presented Wednesday covered land use, the impact of anti-icing and e-cigarette use.

