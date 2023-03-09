WATCH: Out-of-control car careens on interstate; Wisconsin deputies revive driver
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) - It was a scary scene on a Wisconsin highway.
A car was seen swerving across all lanes of traffic before eventually coming to a stop.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the driver had suffered an overdose and was unconscious, but they were able to revive her.
An out-of-control car was seen on Interstate 94 Tuesday morning in between 7 Mile Road and elm road in Racine County.
The car bounced off the median several times.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation video showed the car crossing every lane, eventually coming to a stop with an unconscious driver inside.
The deputy described the driver as “one unconscious child.”
The driver was not a child, but a 25-year-old woman, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Good Samaritans approached the car to help the driver. They broke the window open with a shovel and pulled her unconscious body out.
Minutes later, deputies arrived at the scene.
“Deputy to dispatch, Narcan applied ... female party, unconscious, she does have a pulse,” a deputy said.
Deputies said they realized the woman was showing signs of a drug overdose. They gave her a second dose of Narcan.
“Second dose applied ... We have her back right now. She’s breathing,” a deputy said.
The woman later woke up.
Racine County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her on multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, or OWI.
