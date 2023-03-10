1 killed after semi jackknifes on I-41 as snow slicks roads in Northeast Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver is dead and their passenger injured after their Chevy Trailblazer crashed into a semi that jackknifed on Interstate 41.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the semi jackknifed on the overpass at Highway N shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. While the semi was blocking the lane of traffic, the SUV crashed into the back of the trailer and became wedged underneath it. It was snowing and roadways were slippery.

The front seat passenger was transported to a hospital. We don’t know their condition.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Names of the people involved weren’t immediately made public, which is routine to allow time for notifying families.

Traffic on southbound I-41 was detoured for almost 5 hours while the crash was investigated. The lanes fully reopened at about 9 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash, and the semi is being inspected by its motor carrier enforcement unit.

Elsewhere, Brown County authorities say a school bus fell on its side in the town of Rockland. No students were on the bus, and the driver wasn’t hurt. The crash closed northbound 32/57, but it didn’t affect drivers much since traffic was being detoured for construction.

