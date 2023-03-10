$125K worth of drugs found in Monroe Co. searches, sheriff says

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office released this image of drugs allegedly seized after two homes...
The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office released this image of drugs allegedly seized after two homes were searched on March 8, 2022.(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) – The marijuana and mushrooms allegedly seized in a Monroe Co. drug bust spanned two long tables. The Sheriff’s Office showed off the image Friday when it announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man accused of dealing them.

In all, the spread included over 45 lbs. of marijuana and approximately 300 grams, or about 10.5 ounces, of mushrooms, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. Authorities estimated all those drugs were worth around $125,000. They found the entire cache when deputies and members of the Sparta Police Department searched two homes in the city.

On top of the large amounts of drugs found, investigators also recovered over $30,000 in cash, the Sheriff’s Office continued.

The Sheriff’s Office explained the warrants were obtained as part of an investigation into drug dealing that included the selling of marijuana products to minors. The teen arrested this week may not be the only one arrested in the case as the Sheriff’s Office notes others may be charged as well. As a result, authorities did not release any other information about the investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack

Latest News

Beloit, Janesville, other cities declare snow emergency as more snow expected
Charvis Lowe
Third suspect in Madison homicide caught in Milwaukee
Victim, suspect’s names released in deadly Town of Wyoming shooting
Ronald Henry
No trauma found on body of man who was missing for months