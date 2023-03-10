$125K worth of drugs found in Monroe Co. searches, sheriff says

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) – The marijuana and mushrooms allegedly seized in a Monroe Co. drug bust spanned two long tables. The Sheriff’s Office showed off the image Friday when it announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man accused of dealing them.

In all, the spread included over 45 lbs. of marijuana and approximately 300 grams, or about 10.5 ounces, of mushrooms, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. Authorities estimated all those drugs were worth around $125,000. They found the entire cache when deputies and members of the Sparta Police Department searched two homes in the city.

On top of the large amounts of drugs found, investigators also recovered over $30,000 in cash, the Sheriff’s Office continued.

The Sheriff’s Office explained the warrants were obtained as part of an investigation into drug dealing that included the selling of marijuana products to minors. The teen arrested this week may not be the only one arrested in the case as the Sheriff’s Office notes others may be charged as well. As a result, authorities did not release any other information about the investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.