2023 Alice in Dairyland candidates revealed, finals to start in May

alice in dairyland
alice in dairyland(DATCP)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The top six candidates up for the prestigious title of Alice in Dairyland were released Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Ashley Hagenow of Poynette, Shannon Lamb of Dane, Lydia Luebke of Kiel, Jackie Rosenbush of Sarona, Charitee Seebecker of Mauston and Jodie Weyland of Neenah are all up for consideration. All six of the top candidate completed applications and a preliminary interview process.

According to the DATCP, the competitors will take time over the next two months to undergo more rigorous interviewing to access who is the right woman for the job.

“While the goal of this process is to name the 76th Alice in Dairyland, the journey these six women will go on over the next two months is one they will all benefit from,” Taylor Schaefer, 75th Alice in Dairyland said.

Five of the students attend or have attended a college in Wisconsin, while one studies in Minnesota.

“One of these finalists will carry on the tradition of traveling the state to teach audiences of both urban and rural backgrounds about the importance of Wisconsin agriculture,” Schaefer said.

To learn more about the candidates, visit DATCP.WI.GOV

