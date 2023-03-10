Baraboo PD arrest 2 men for child pornography, gun possession charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 49-year-old man and 73-year-old man were arrested last Friday after police searched a home, finding child pornography and a firearm, Sauk Co. officials said.

Baraboo Police Department said members of the Sauk Co. Emergency Response Team carried out the “high-risk” search warrant on the 900 block of Moore Street in the City of Baraboo.

Officials searched the residence and discovered child pornography and a gun, and arrested two men.

The 49-year-old man was taken in for allegedly possessing child pornography, and the 73-year old was taken in for alleged felony possession of a firearm. According to Baraboo PD, both charges have been referred to the Sauk Co. District Attorney’s office.

