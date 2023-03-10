Baraboo PD arrest 2 men for child pornography, gun possession charges

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 49-year-old man and 73-year-old man were arrested last Friday after police searched a home, finding child pornography and a firearm, Sauk Co. officials said.

Baraboo Police Department said members of the Sauk Co. Emergency Response Team carried out the “high-risk” search warrant on the 900 block of Moore Street in the City of Baraboo.

Officials searched the residence and discovered child pornography and a gun, and arrested two men.

The 49-year-old man was taken in for allegedly possessing child pornography, and the 73-year old was taken in for alleged felony possession of a firearm. According to Baraboo PD, both charges have been referred to the Sauk Co. District Attorney’s office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack

Latest News

school bus generic
Secure Hold status lifted at all Oregon Schools
This will be the 75th meeting between the Packers and Cardinals (Green Bay 45-25-4). The...
Packers need help at safety, tight end, outside linebacker
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Packers’ coach LaFleur announces staff hires, promotions
Charvis Lowe
Third suspect in Madison homicide caught in Milwaukee