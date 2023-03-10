Dane County finds home for mental health crisis center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County plans to convert the old Huber Jail Facility into the Mental Health Crisis Triage and Restoration Center in an effort to reduce incarceration rates.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett tout this project as an alternative place where people experiencing mental health issues can go instead of jail or prison. The pair explained that the redevelopment will allow the center to be opened at least a year faster than it would take to find a privately-owned site and acquire it.

Lifelong Dane County Resident Alysha Clark is living with mental health challenges and alcohol addiction. She said finding others who also experienced similar mental health challenges helped her manage relapses, suicidal thoughts and depression.

”We just really need somewhere someone can say, ‘I’ve done those things too. I’ve done things that I’m really ashamed of and I’m still here,’'’ Clark said. ”It’s finally freedom. It’s freedom to be able to say, ‘Yep. I know I did that and I’m working really hard to never do it again.”’

Clark said Dane County’s new 24/7 mental health crisis center is a good idea, but only if the county hires people with lived experiences. Parisi said they are not hiring yet, but will take lived experiences into consideration.

”But we do know that that is an important piece of the mix for people to be able to work with folks who understand what they’re going through, and maybe have lived through what they’re going through and come out successfully on the other side,” he said.

The Dane County Executive Office announces a plan open a mental health crisis center off of Rimrock Rd. at an old county building (NBC15)

Clark said the county can do a better job of reaching out to peer specialists who can relate to the stigma, trauma and shame that surrounds mental health crises and addiction.

”We have been invited but not been invited to the magnitude I believe we should be,” she said. “I believe it should be a lot more people with lived experience invited than one or two.”

She also recommends the renovations should not make the new center look like a clinic, hospital, jail or prison because it could re-traumatize people.

The Dane County Executive Office announces a plan open a mental health crisis center off of Rimrock Rd. at an old county building: pic.twitter.com/p8MZ5rKnFW — Marcus Aarsvold (@m_aarsvold) March 9, 2023

The Huber facility was used for several decades to house those sentenced to work release, but many of those individuals were moved to downtown jail facilities at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parisi and Sheriff Barrett explained that since last fall, those sentenced to Huber are now in the electronic monitoring program. This has freed up the space needed for the mental health center.

Dane County does not have a renovation start date yet, but Parisi said they hope to hire a redevelopment consultant in the next few weeks.

If you or a loved one is concerned, the new national suicide crisis hotline 988 is available 24/7.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.