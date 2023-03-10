Fmr. Oregon School Dist. swim instructor pleads not guilty to child sex assault charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Oregon swim instructor pleaded not guilty Thursday to child sexual assault charges, according to court records.

James Meicher, 69, is accused of three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He appeared Thursday in Dane County court for his arraignment and a bail/bond hearing.

The former Oregon School District employee was charged in January with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 years old. A criminal complaint detailed the allegations against him, as well as what investigators say was the staff’s response to the mothers’ initial reports of what happened to their sons.

The school district informed families last month that its administrators had been cooperating with the Village of Oregon’s police department in an investigation into a former employee of the Oregon Community Pool, which it owns. Its email did not specifically identify Meicher as the employee accused of sexual contact or include any details about the investigation, citing their desire to protect student privacy.

The district stated that the employee was placed on administrative leave on July 28, 2022; ten days after both the employee’s first day back at the pool and the start of the alleged assaults, the district stated. The district said the employee did not come back to work after being placed on leave.

If convicted, Meicher faces a maximum fine of $100,000 and/or a sentence of up to 40 years in prison. Meicher is scheduled to appear in court again on May 30 for a pre-trial conference.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.