Ledgeview Farms owes $320,000 in settlement for violating wastewater laws

Wisconsin Department of Justice
Wisconsin Department of Justice(WBAY)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ledgeview Farms has been charged in a settlement for violating Wisconsin’s wastewater laws, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday.

The farm is accused of allowing manure to enter open water for years near their concentrated animal feeding operation in De Pere.

Kaul said that they would owe $320,000 to resolve these violations, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice press release.

“Those who break our laws and pollute Wisconsin water should be held to account,” Attorney General Kaul said.

Ledgeview Farms ignored a permit requirement for years. They eventually got a Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, but they continued to ignore many of the requirements.

There were 19 violations in total. These included failure to have adequate manure storage or to upgrade facilities that did not comply with engineering standards. These violations allowed manure and wastewater to repeatedly enter nearby water.

The investigation into Ledgeview Farms started because of a tip from the public to the DNR.

