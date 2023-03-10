Madison citywide plow begins at 7 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison will begin plowing all city streets starting at 7 a.m., the Streets Division says. As the heavy snow fell overnight, road crews had focused on keeping the salt routes open. However, all that snow passing the three-inch mark triggered the citywide plow.

Despite the effort to get all streets clear, the Streets Division still warns drivers to remain cautions. With the plows expected to reach all roads, the division also asks people not to park on public streets, if possible, and, if they do, to mind daytime parking rules.

Trash and recycling collection is expected to continue Friday. Residents are urged to leave their bins on their driveway apron or a spot on their terrace that has already been cleared and not to leave them in the gutter. Drop-off sites will be closed, as the city workers who would normally be there will be out clearing snow.

With 150 vehicles hitting the roads, the entire citywide effort is expected to last approximately 12-14 hours. As they work, some spots may be blocked off temporarily, which usually happens when clearing a lot of snow.

