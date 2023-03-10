MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have found the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened last month on Madison’s west side, according to an update Friday.

The Madison Police Department indicated in a report that the investigation remains active and is a top priority for investigators. There has been no information released on a suspect.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the department’s traffic team spent several hours this week alone researching and reviewing the fatal hit-and-run. She did not provide information on where the vehicle was found.

Last month, authorities narrowed down the suspect vehicle as a blue 2011 Chevrolet Malibu and listed three possible plate numbers. Police had listed both the vehicle and the possible license plates as stolen. Police initially released a description of the suspect vehicle on Feb. 16, indicating that it may have a smashed windshield.

A man and a dog were found dead following the crash, which police responded to around 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 15, near Struck Street and Schroeder Road.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as 66-year-old Stephen G. Fleck. It stated that Fleck died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

