No trauma found on body of man who was missing for months

ELLENBORO, Wis. (WMTV) – No signs of trauma were found on the body of a man who had been missing for nearly months before being discovered Sunday afternoon in Ellenboro, just south of Lancaster, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported in an update.

Ronald Henry had not been seen since early December before his body was found in a ravine by a 14-year-old boy who was walking through the woods looking for antlers, the sheriff’s office previously stated. Deputies were notified and began processing the scene.

On Friday, Sheriff Nate Dreckman indicated an autopsy was performed at UW-Madison on Thursday, and it found no indication of trauma on Henry’s body. The results of the autopsy have not revealed a cause of death at this time, he continued, adding investigators are waiting on the toxicology and final pathologist report.

The investigation remains ongoing. Earlier this week, Dreckman pledged “not to leave any stone unturned. As with any death investigation, everything’s on the table until you prove otherwise.”

In late January, Dreckman explained his deputies were running out of leads as to Henry’s whereabouts. He detailed their efforts up to that point, which included searches that spanned over two thousand acres, flyovers, dozens of interviews, as well as video and cell phone record reviews.

In his statement Monday, Dreckman indicated the place where Henry’s body was found was just outside of the previous search area and in a wooded area with no nearby homes. He noted the body was discovered about a mile south of where Henry was last seen, and there were three or four properties between those two points.

The Sheriff’s Office previously reported Henry, 34, had been staying at a friend’s house, the night of Sunday, Dec. 4, and into the early morning hours of the next day. The person who lived at the home told investigators Henry planned to meet with other friends in Platteville and that’s where he thought Henry went.

When no one had heard from Henry for a couple days, which family members described as out of character for him, they reported him missing. The sheriff’s office issued an endangered missing person’s alert on Dec. 8.

