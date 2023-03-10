Oregon High School in Secure Hold after caller threatened the school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Oregon Schools were placed in a secure hold Friday afternoon after the high school receptionist received a call with a threat of violence toward the high school, according to school officials.

Oregon School District Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said in a letter to families around 2:35 p.m. that all students and staff are safe, and that the Oregon Police Department requested the Secure Hold status as a precaution. The status means that all doors are locked, and students and staff needs to stay inside the school. By 3:20 p.m., the superintendent said police had lifted the status for all schools, except the high school.

Police were stationed around the schools, according to the message.

In a second message, sent out about 20 minutes after the first message, that all schools were remaining in the Secure Hold Status, even though K-6 schools had reached the normal dismissal time.

“I want to reiterate that all students and staff are safe,” Bergstrom stated. “We will be in contact with additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

Bergstrom noted in a third update that buses will be leaving soon and were on a 30-minute delay. Oregon High School will remain in the Secure Hold status, which Bergstrom explained was out of caution while police investigate.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as details develop.

