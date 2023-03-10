Quiet Start To Weekend

Snow Likely By Sunday
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST
  • Much Colder Tonight
  • Cloudy Saturday
  • Snowy Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The snow has wrapped up after dropping 8 inches in Madison and closer to a foot for places to the north. Colder temperatures will move in tonight and refreezing will be an issue on anything wet. There isn’t much time to relax heading into the weekend as another weathermaker arrives late Saturday and continues through Sunday. This looks to be another snow event and accumulations are looking likely. Early estimates are 1-4 inches across southern Wisconsin.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a few flurries. Colder with lows into the lower 20s. Mostly cloudy becoming cloudy Saturday. Late day flurries and snow showers are possible.  Highs into the lower and middle 30s with winds out of the southeast 5-10 mph. Snow likely Saturday night with lows around 30. Periods of snow Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 30s. Snow will taper down Sunday night with lows into the middle 20s.

Colder and calmer to start next week with highs Monday and Tuesday into the lower 30s. Sunshine can be expected, but that leads to even colder conditions with lows into the teens. Active weather returns for the second half of next week and depending on temperatures and storm track, a wintry mix is possible.

