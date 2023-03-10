Rock Co. declares slow-no-wake zone for all of Rock River

The restriction covers the entire river within the county.
(FILE) Rock River
(FILE) Rock River(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – High waters have Rock Co. officials asking boaters to lay back on the throttle as they head out on the Rock River.

A slow-no-wake zone has been extended again and now stretches the entire length of the county, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

The restrictions have been in effect from Lake Koshkonong to the W B R Townline Road Bridge since the end of February. They now run from the bridge to the Illinois border. The Sheriff’s Office added deputies will begin adding signs at newly affected access points.

No indication was given to how long the limits will last. Rock Co. did receive several inches of snow again Thursday night and into Friday morning that will likely affect the river levels when it melts.

Rock Co. officials declared a Slow-No-Wake Zone stretching the entire length of the Rock River within the county border on Friday, March 10, 2023.(Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)

