Snow Ending This Morning

A Treacherous Morning Commute
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
  • Winter Weather Alerts
  • 5 to 8 inches Across Most of Southern Wisconsin
  • More Snow Saturday Night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day is in place for today with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for southern Wisconsin. Our winter storm will be winding down this morning, but improvement in road conditions will come slowly. Snow totals will range from 5 to 8 inches across southern Wisconsin.

5 to 8 inches of snow has fallen across the area overnight.
5 to 8 inches of snow has fallen across the area overnight.(wmtv)

Clouds will hang around southern Wisconsin for this afternoon, tonight and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be a little below average.

Another wave of low pressure will approach from the west during the weekend. Snow will be likely Saturday night and Sunday with accumulations likely. At this point it is looking like 1 to 3 inches for the southern part of Wisconsin. Snow will taper down Sunday with calmer conditions into early next week. There is more unsettled weather expected later in the week with some rain and snow possible

Today: Cloudy with snow ending. High: 34. Wind: E 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21. Wind: E 10-15.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35.

Saturday: Cloudy with a good chance of snow. High: 37.

