Third suspect in Madison homicide caught in Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The third suspect in a killing on Madison’s north side last summer has been caught.

Charvis Blue was found and arrested in Milwaukee, the Madison Police Dept. reported in an update Friday morning. After being taken back to Dane Co., he is expected to be booked on multiple counts, including first-degree homicide, party to a crime.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which joined the search for Blue earlier this year, assisted in his arrest, MPD noted.

The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on July 22, 2022. (WMTV-TV)

Blue, 29, is one of three people accused of homicide in the death of Laron Bynum in July of last year. According to the MPD report, Bynum was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him inside a vehicle near the Vahlen St. and N. Sherman Ave. intersection. Emergency crews tried taking life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Approximately two weeks after the July 22 shooting, Aquille Lowe was found and arrested in Ohio. The third suspect, Jakyra Peeples, was arrested in late August.

Both Lowe, 28, and Peeples, 22, were also charged with first-degree homicide – party to crime. Peeples’ trial starts in September, while Lowe has status conference coming up next month.

Aquille Lowe (left) and Jakyra Peeples have been arrested in connection with the death of Laron Bynum in July 2022. (Madison Police Dept.)

