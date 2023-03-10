UW-Madison celebrates 50 years of program for those with severe mental illness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Social Work celebrated Program of Assertive Community treatment (PACT) Thursday, an approach established in the 70s to help those with severe mental illness live in the community as best they can.

While approaches to mental health have changed in the last 50 years, the PACT approach has continuously proven to improve the quality of live of people with severe mental illness, health officials say. PACT works to keep mentally ill people engaged in the community through various methods, including psychiatric treatment, rehabilitation and support.

The model was established in 1972, a few years after Mona Wasow’s son David was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“You know thank God that it came while my son was… I mean he never really got the terrible treatment that most people will mental illnesses did get so, I’m very grateful,” Wasow said. “He always had very good professional psychiatrists, social workers, in every house or wherever he lived, it was always very good.”

Psychologist with the program Christine Ahrens said while an approach can vary from patient to patient, the overarching goal remains the same.

“Our program has demonstrated usefulness and helpfulness in terms of helping people stay in the community and stay out of the hospital,” Ahrens said. “Even though assertive community treatment has been around for a long time, we’re still hoping to spread the word about its relevance and importance and about the important work that remains to be done every day in assertive community treatment.”

Wasow partially credits PACT for her son’s success today.

“Help the people with mental illness get some kind of job if they can, make sure that they have decent living arrangements, that they get regular food. Many of them they helped get into clubhouses so that they don’t feel like that they’re such odd ducks all the time.”

For more information on PACT, visit https://dhs.wisconsin.gov/mmhi/pact.htm.

