Victim, suspect’s names released in deadly Town of Wyoming shooting

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOWN OF WYOMING, Wis. (WMTV) – The name of the Spring Green woman who died in January after she was shot in Iowa Co. has been released, along with the man charged in her death.

On Friday, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Nicole Bliesner, 35, had died as a result of the Jan. 25 shooting. Bliesner was in critical condition when emergency responders found her late that night in the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Rd. The Sheriff’s Office reported she died the next day.

Timothy Sontic was arrested at the time of the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office added. The 34-year-old Hillpoint man has since been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm.

Sontic is still in the Iowa Co. jail where he is being held on a quarter-million-dollar bond. His next court appearance is slated for May.

