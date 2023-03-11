Annual Shamrock Shuffle benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of runners and walkers filled State St. Saturday morning for the Madison Shamrock Shuffle.

Now running over a decade, the popular 10K and 5K run/walk has raised over $430,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC). The money raised goes toward programming and resources for youth in Dane Co.

This is one of the ways that draws together the community from young to old. We have age categories 14 under to 80 plus,” Terri Yanke, Assistant Vice President of Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, said.

The races started and ended on State St. and went through downtown Madison and the UW campus.

“We’re between snowstorms. Looking at wind chills, it is 30 degrees warmer than last year so relatively it’s a good day,” Yanke said.

Over 100 volunteers and the BGCDC made the event happen.

The organization is already looking forward to its next fundraising event “Move ‘n’ Groove 4BGC” bike ride in Fitchburg on July 15.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.