Badgers women’s hockey advances to Frozen Four

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger women’s hockey team is heading to the Frozen Four.

The Badgers beat Colgate 4-2 Saturday afternoon and are now headed to Duluth, Minnesota to play in the Frozen Four on Friday.

The Badgers got goals from Laila Edwards, Nicole Lamantia, Casey O’Brien, and Vivian Jungels.

Wisconsin will be looking for it’s 7th National Championship in Women’s Hockey.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.