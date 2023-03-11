Badgers women’s hockey advances to Frozen Four

(WBAY)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger women’s hockey team is heading to the Frozen Four.

The Badgers beat Colgate 4-2 Saturday afternoon and are now headed to Duluth, Minnesota to play in the Frozen Four on Friday.

The Badgers got goals from Laila Edwards, Nicole Lamantia, Casey O’Brien, and Vivian Jungels.

Wisconsin will be looking for it’s 7th National Championship in Women’s Hockey.

