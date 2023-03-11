Construction begins along Atwood Avenue, safety changes set to take place

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction season looms and one project on Madison’s east side is already underway along Atwood Avenue.

The project aims to improve pedestrian and biker safety and enhance other aging infrastructure along the road.

Andrew Zwieg, an engineer for the City of Madison, said these improvements include wider sidewalks and easier access to Olbrich Park.

“(We’re) adding a lot of new infrastructure that wasn’t there before,” Zwieg said. “Shared-use paths, pedestrian bridge, new traffic signals at Walter (Street). Wider sidewalks through Olbrich Park. Just overall better accommodations for all users.”

Currently, southbound traffic on Atwood Avenue between Oakridge Avenue and Cottage Grove is closed off. The northbound side remains open for one-way traffic. Traffic patterns will be changing on Atwood Avenue throughout the duration of the project, and Zwieg said he understands residents who may be frustrated with the temporary changes.

“We just appreciate everyone’s patience,” Zwieg said. “I understand there’s going to be some challenges as we move through 2023.”

Brian Counselman, who lives near Atwood Avenue, said he believes the short-term inconvenience is worth the wait.

“That lakefront area along Olbrich is one of the the best kind of uninterrupted lakefront areas in the in the city,” Counselman said. “It’s definitely a kind of a dicey cross to get over and access that lakefront area.”

Zwieg said detours and alternate routes will be put in place for bikers and pedestrians.

“They’re always will be one side of the sidewalk open for pedestrians to get in and out because we understand that people still want to enjoy the park and the gardens,” Zwieg said.

The project officially began in late February and is expected to be completed this fall.

