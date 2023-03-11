2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 45-year-old from Edgerton and a 44-year-old man from Monroe were arrested Saturday morning and Friday evening after police found they were driving under the influence, Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe Police Department said.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, this is the Edgerton man’s fourth offense OWI. Troopers pulled him over around 5:30 a.m. around the 157 mile marker on I-39/90 going northbound when they noticed signs of impairment.

Officials tested his sobriety in the field and arrested the 45-year-old for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

The 44-year-old was arrested Friday just before 5 p.m. on the 2800 block of 6th Street in Monroe, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police were dispatched in response to the report of an possible intoxicated driver. The man is now being held at Green County Jail for 5th offense operating while intoxicated and is also being charged with a probation violation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.