Fitchburg Police investigate multiple overnight car thefts

By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Multiple reports of vehicle theft are being investigated, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Five cars were reported stolen from the City of Madison Police Department-North District and taken from either Leopold Way, Pike Drive, or Whispering Pines Way overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. Four of five cars were found—they were Hyundai or Kia models.

Fitchburg Police said there could be multiple suspects. Officers are also investigating a possible link of one of the stolen vehicles to other property crime activity in surrounding communities.

Officials say these thefts occur even when the car is locked, and no keys are inside.

If you have any information about these incidents you are asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

