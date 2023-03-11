It’s time to update more than just your clocks- safety kits and devices too

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While setting clocks forward for daylight saving time, it’s also important to think ahead and update emergency plans, first-aid kits and safety devices around the home.

Wisconsin Emergency Management Spokesman Andrew Beckett sent out a statement imploring people check up on their severe weather and emergency preparedness during daylight saving time. Beckett said people should make a plan, buy a first-aid kit and stock up on three days worth of non-perishable food items.

”The risk of not doing that is the fact that when that bad day happens you might find yourself in a little bit more of a panic,” he said. “You might find yourself less protected and less ready for that situation.”

Madison resident Katie Daniel has non-perishable food items fully stocked, but acknowledged her family does not have a designated location to meet if they were separated and needed to get out of their house.

”You should probably have better plans than I have haha!” she said. ”The plan would just be to get up, grab them and run out.”

Daniel is not alone, three of her neighbors said they also do not have an evacuation plan.

Beckett said daylight saving time would be a great weekend to make a plan and update security devices.

He said smoke detector batteries should be replaced every six months and alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Carbon monoxide monitors should be changed every five years.

WEM also recommends people purchase a battery-powered weather radio or charger for phones to access weather updates if the power is out and one cannot access television.

