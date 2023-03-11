Madison Ballet celebrates end of 41st season of “Beyond Ballet”

The Madison Ballet is weeks away from launching its season finale.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two programs will be offered in the coming weeks, including “Ballet Beyond” and “Ballet Beyond: Family Series.”

Artistic Director from Madison Ballet Ja’Malik sat down to talk to NBC15 about his inspiration for the program, costumes and choreography and what the audience can expect from the upcoming year.

Tickets are still available for both of these shows. “Ballet Beyond” will take place from March 31- April 8 and “Ballet Beyond: Family Series” will run from April 1-9. Community members can purchase tickets online by visiting madisonballet.org, by calling 608-258-4141, or by visiting the Overture Center Box Office at 201 State Street.

