Madisonians concerned as their vehicles roll through more potholes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madisonians feel like they are seeing more and more potholes around the city as winter storms seem to cycle through each week.

Potholes are large cavities in the street caused by traffic and bad weather. Driver Brenna Butler says she tries to avoid them.

“It’s scary going over them,” Butler said. “You want to make sure you don’t hit them but at the same time you don’t want to go into the other lane when there is ongoing traffic.”

Shopper in the area, Tutankhamun Assad says driving gets complicated and potholes can seriously damage your car.

“So far there has been a lot of courtesy both ways but still it’s ridiculous and should not happen like this. Look at this, look behind, look in front of you,” Assad said.

Madison resident Eunice Ndoyi says she encountered an increased amount.

“We’ve seen some of the roads get better, but it’s taken years for a lot of them,” Ndoyi said.

Near West Towne Mall there are a few blocked off areas due the extensive damages. Assad says he will never get use to the potholes.

“Nine cones cutting off a section of an area and Portillo’s is still open,” said Assad. “Something should change.”

Some believe infrastructure should continue to be a main discussion in the community.

“Both mayoral candidates need to do something about this. Let’s have some real conversations about some real issues--why are these roads so raggedy,” Assad said.

Mechanic Joe Conant says some may not realize their cars are damaged until driving more miles. He says the constant weather changes does more harm than good.

“A pothole is forming but it’s not going to blow up until it thaws. Did it really freeze this year for us? No, we did not have a hard frost. We had winter and spring five times a week, every week all winter long,” Conant said.

Conant says if you feel like your car is pushing you in a certain direction then it might be time for a wheel alignment. He says bring your car to a shop as soon as possible if something does not feel right.

