Monona Police Departments recovers stolen vehicles in 2 car chases

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police Department tried to stop two cars in a Countywide Stolen Auto Recovery Initiative on March 2, and both fled, according to a press release from the City of Monona.

At 10:12 a.m., a driver allegedly fled a police officer on Royal Ave., sideswiping a Metro bus and squad car before stopping due to flat tires.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Madison, who was on parole at the time of the chase, is now in custody and is being charged for attempting to flee or elude an officer, reckless endangerment and criminal damage to property. The driver was on parole for previous incidents of eluding police officers.

On the same day, an officer tried to stop another car on W. Broadway St at 1:00 p.m. after the driver allegedly ran a red light. The car fled onto the Beltline and into the City of Fitchburg and near the Village of Oregon. The driver driver discarded illegal opioid pills during the chase, according to MOPD.

Officers eventually stopped the car after deploying tire deflation devices.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Madison, is a convicted felon and is now facing charges on multiple counts, including possession of firearm by felon, bail jumping and eluding police officers.

Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said they are working with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and other partners to combat crime in Dane County.

“Let the message be clear. Monona will not tolerate this type of dangerous behavior in our shared community. Monona Police remains committed to working in partnership with our stakeholders and law enforcement partners to enforce the law and safely and effectively apprehend those who attempt to flee from us.”

