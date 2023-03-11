More snow this weekend

Don’t put the shovel away just yet
About 2-4 additional inches of snow expected through Monday.
About 2-4 additional inches of snow expected through Monday.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Snow moves in this evening
  • Flakes linger through Sunday morning
  • Cooler to start workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We got a brief break from the snowfall on Friday, but more is headed our way tonight.

We’ll stay cloudy but dry through the first half of the day, with temperatures near or just above freezing. Snow will begin to push in from the west around 7 PM, and will continue through Saturday night. Very heavy snow is not expected, but roads will become snowy later tonight so keep that in mind if you have any plans.

Remember to set your clocks an hour ahead tonight as Daylight Saving Time will resume at 2 AM Sunday morning!

Many of us will wake up to the snow still falling Sunday morning, it will slowly taper off through the day with some lingering flurries into Sunday evening. Some lingering moisture could keep a few flurries around for Monday morning.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Snow totals for tonight through Monday morning are expected to be between 2-4 inches for southern Wisconsin, with the majority of that coming overnight tonight into Sunday morning.

Behind this system, temperatures will be a bit cooler to start the workweek. Sunshine will return on Tuesday- and that looks to be our only sunny day of the week.

Of course, another system will move in on Thursday, though with temperatures jumping into the mid-40s it looks like precip will mainly fall as rain.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
Quiet Start To Weekend
A Treacherous Morning Commute
Snow Ending This Morning
5 to 8 inches of snow has fallen across the area overnight.
Snow Ending This Morning
5-8 inches likely
Snow Ending This Morning