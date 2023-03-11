More snow this weekend

Snow moves in this evening

Flakes linger through Sunday morning

Cooler to start workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We got a brief break from the snowfall on Friday, but more is headed our way tonight.

We’ll stay cloudy but dry through the first half of the day, with temperatures near or just above freezing. Snow will begin to push in from the west around 7 PM, and will continue through Saturday night. Very heavy snow is not expected, but roads will become snowy later tonight so keep that in mind if you have any plans.

Remember to set your clocks an hour ahead tonight as Daylight Saving Time will resume at 2 AM Sunday morning!

Many of us will wake up to the snow still falling Sunday morning, it will slowly taper off through the day with some lingering flurries into Sunday evening. Some lingering moisture could keep a few flurries around for Monday morning.

Snow totals for tonight through Monday morning are expected to be between 2-4 inches for southern Wisconsin, with the majority of that coming overnight tonight into Sunday morning.

Behind this system, temperatures will be a bit cooler to start the workweek. Sunshine will return on Tuesday- and that looks to be our only sunny day of the week.

Of course, another system will move in on Thursday, though with temperatures jumping into the mid-40s it looks like precip will mainly fall as rain.

