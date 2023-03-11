Police seize two guns during Madison traffic stop

Madison Police Department logo(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two guns were seized by police during a traffic stop in Madison, including one that is considered a “ghost gun.”

Police initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Friday on the 2300 block of Columbus Lane for a traffic violation, according to an incident report.

Officers found two loaded guns in the car. One of the guns was listed as stolen out of Illinois, while police said the “ghost gun” was missing a serial number. Ghost guns typically lack serial numbers and identifying marks, are untraceable and are sold without background checks.

Marijuana was allegedly also found in the vehicle, so a K-9 was brought to the scene.

MPD arrested one of the passengers after he got out of the vehicle and refused to return to it. A 23-year-old man faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting and obstructing, and receiving stolen property.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing.

