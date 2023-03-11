Snow emergency declared for the City of Lodi

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) -A snow emergency is in effect for 48 hours or until snow removal is complete, according to the City of Lodi.

Two to four inches of snow is predicted. During this time cars are not allowed to be parked on any public street or alley from the hours of midnight to 7:00 a.m., or until the snow operations have completely cleared the street or alley.

Officials say snow cannot be pushed from the sidewalk or driveway into the street as it is a violation.

The snow emergency begins Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.