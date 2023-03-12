Candle light vigil held for baby found dead in a field

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Whitewater community mourned the loss of an unnamed baby found dead in a field near a mobile home park.

About 70 people gathered outside of Twin Oaks mobile home park Saturday evening one week after the newborn infant’s body was discovered.

As a Whitewater resident for over 60 years, Pam Brotzman has seen a lot, but never the death of a newborn found abandoned in the cold.

“This is a first for Whitewater,” she said. “My heart jumped in my throat. I just kept saying, ‘Don’t let it be true. Don’t let it be true. It turned out it was.’’

Brotzman felt people needed closure, so she organized the vigil for the unnamed child.

The Chapel Whitewater Pastor Kevin Tranel said the death feels personal as he has five children at home.

“This is very painful for anyone that is experiencing the loss of a baby that young and a community that’s losing a baby at that age,” he said.

He spoke at the vigil even though words were hard to find when consoling the community about a life taken too soon.

“It’s tough. Sometimes that’s where I don’t always have the words but it’s more about being able to give kindness and love. I know from my own life that’s what brings healing amidst the pain.”

Whitewater’s chief of police did not immediately respond to a call on Saturday in regards to the on-going investigation.

