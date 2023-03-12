Downtown Madison celebrates St. Patrick’s Day during annual parade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are five more days until St. Patrick’s Day and the global celebration of Irish culture reaches as far as Downtown Madison.

Hundreds gathered for the 23rd Annual Madison’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Participants sported green and decorated their floats before parading around the State Capitol for attendees to admire.

For one area organization the annual event is about more than candy and necklaces. Logan’s Heart and Smiles makes home improvements, such as ramps and fences, to help families with kids who are disabled. Founder and famous leprechaun Joe Herr said events such as the parade are meaningful for their members.

“The reason today is so important is because these kids get to come out and they enjoy the day and get to be part of our community in a normal kid way that a lot of times people forget about,” Herr said. “And for most of them, they don’t get an opportunity to do this kind of thing with their special needs so we’re accommodating them and we’re just excited to be able to share this joy with them and have a great day. And of course, there’s candy!”

All proceeds from the 2023 event will go to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, GiGi’s Playhouse Madison, and Logan’s Heart and Smiles, organizers said.

To learn more about Logan’s Heart and Smiles visit https://www.logansheartandsmiles.org/.

